Vets should not have to shut out pet owners | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired clinical psychologist, I am deeply concerned about the practice of veterinary medicine since the pandemic. According to Maryland’s veterinary board, it was recommended to practitioners that they see only the animals and exclude the owners from entering their offices.
This is absolutely the most inappropriate and inhumane way of treating both the animals and the humans with whom they share their lives. These animals are members of their owners’ families and are reassured by the presence of the owners who are reassured by contact with the veterinarian (”Pet Wise: Be positive with pets during coronavirus pandemic,” April 18).
The veterinarian’s diagnosis and treatment is therefore based on minimal information and may not even be appropriate as a consequence. The recommendations are then minimally shared with the owner.
There is also no consideration of the fact that the pet’s owners are sitting outside in temperatures of 90 degrees, even at the Pet ER where they may have already traveled for an extended period of time.
Carole Davis, Nottingham
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.