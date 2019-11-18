In pardoning three veterans convicted by military court martial, our president used the justification that we “are training our boys to be killing machines.” This is a particularly delusional justification from a confirmed multiple time draft dodger (“Trump pardons soldier convicted in Afghanistan killings,” Nov. 16).
I am writing as a United States Army veteran who served from 1962-1963, and on behalf of millions who served, to say I do not consider myself a trained killing machine. Nor do I regard anyone else who ever served. We were trained to do our duty. Our duty was to stand with our brothers and sisters in uniform to protect our country and its freedoms.
I was lucky to have served during the Cold War, others were called upon to kill during war times. None of us were machines. We were citizens, people who served.
Coming right after ceremonies for Veterans Day, this is particularly insulting.
Stan Heuisler, Baltimore
