Veterans bring ‘commitment, courage, honor and duty’ to everything they do | READER COMMENTARY

We honor veterans today knowing that they continue to serve long after taking off their uniforms. Veterans serve as scientists, entrepreneurs, business leaders and public servants. Veterans have walked on the moon, pioneered computer science, made landmark discoveries as astronomers, broken the sound barrier and became household names as film stars, musicians, writers and artists — contributing numerous achievements that have changed the world.
At the VA Maryland Health Care System, veterans serve as doctors, nurses, researchers, technicians, housekeepers and administrators, diligently working to advance our mission while working for the greater good. Veterans and civilians working together in VA research have given us innovations including the heart/lung machine, bar code medication administration and the smoking cessation patch, among many others.
These veterans continue to live by the following values honed during their service: dedication, courage, duty, compassion and empathy. As an Army veteran who is currently serving as the acting director of the VA Maryland Health Care System, it is my credo as well.
We thank and honor our veteran patients for working with us during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted modifications in the way we offer care. We thank our veteran patients for adapting to new technologies and demonstrating how remaining fit and healthy can be done virtually while social distancing. And we thank our veteran patients who participated in this year’s virtual VA Golden Age Games and brought home a dozen medals. We know that this has been a challenging year for all of us, but our veteran patients have responded with grace and confidence throughout the pandemic.
We take pride in and consider serving veterans a privilege. Despite the pandemic, we remain committed to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to all of Maryland’s veterans who represent every war era and every cross section of society, including men, women and members of the LGBTQ community. Veterans who are not enrolled for VA health care, can visit our website at www.maryland.va.gov and click on “Become a Patient.”
President John F. Kennedy said, “I can imagine no more rewarding career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think I can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: I served in the United States Navy.”
For those who risked their lives to protect our freedom, it is a selfless act of valor that is done without asking for anything in return. This Veterans Day, and every day, we honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces and whose commitment, courage, honor and duty color everything they do.
Jonathan R. Eckman
The writer is the acting director for the VA Maryland Health Care System.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.