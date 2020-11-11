Veterans bring ‘commitment, courage, honor and duty’ to everything they do | READER COMMENTARY

We thank and honor our veteran patients for working with us during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted modifications in the way we offer care. We thank our veteran patients for adapting to new technologies and demonstrating how remaining fit and healthy can be done virtually while social distancing. And we thank our veteran patients who participated in this year’s virtual VA Golden Age Games and brought home a dozen medals. We know that this has been a challenging year for all of us, but our veteran patients have responded with grace and confidence throughout the pandemic.