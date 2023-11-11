Be sure to spend some time with veterans | READER COMMENTARY

Sherri Kraska, right, offers a tour of a VA outpatient clinic in Rosedale as part of an open house held by the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Ulysses Muoz / Baltimore Sun)

On Nov. 8, my wife and I had the pleasure of performing for veterans at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Loch Raven medical facility (“The selfless labor of accounting for the war dead,” Oct. 29).

It was our fifth show at the facility. We love volunteering to perform there. We were joined by members of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary who served the veterans treats during the show.

I play guitar and Cass sings with me and plays the tambourine. We are not professionals, but the veterans really enjoy us being there. It gets the veterans out of their room for an hour. Many sing along or tap to the beat of the music. For many, it brings back memories.

I am a retired U.S. Army officer, and this is my way of giving back to my fellow veterans. They gave so much and expect so little.

I would highly recommend volunteering at a VA facility if you can find the time. No experience necessary. Just a smiling face or an ear to listen means so much.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

