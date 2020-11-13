What I have learned from a Vietnam veteran | READER COMMENTARY

Veterans Day has come and gone again. This year, one war has me deep in thought: Vietnam. As a teen during that era, I shouted, “Make love not war,” until I was hoarse. I was convinced that it was a senseless war. I thought the men (and quite a few women) who went, were ignorant and violence-prone, that the conflict was a waste — of lives, of money, of sensibility. Today, as a sexagenarian, I teach writing at our local senior center. One of my students, I shall call him Mark, but that’s not his real name, is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mark is penning his memoirs, and I have the honor of guiding him. His stories are brutal. As a gunner on a helicopter, he did not have far to go to see the horror. And now I see the thatched huts, the barefoot woman and children, the heat rising to blur all sight. I see fear. Mark must have been frightened, but he hasn’t spoken about that, at least not yet. The Vietnamese civilians were obviously terrified that their lives would soon end. Mark talks of the intense heat. He told me of an all-pervading stench that is everywhere — the sewage, the rats eating the fallen, the urine and the poverty. I often excuse myself from our sessions together and quietly cry into a bathroom tissue.
Wasn’t this war a grotesque conflict that made household words of “Charlie" and “grunt," “latrine" and “medic?" I am ashamed. I marched and picketed and sang: ”What are we fightin' for? Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn. Next stop is Vietnam." Truly, I was clueless. I went along with my peers. I was cool, I was groovy.
Mark told me that once home, he moved into a house in a family neighborhood. “I didn’t tell anyone I was a vet. It would have been like saying, ‘Hi, I’m Mark. I’m a psychopath and I live where children play.’” Mark hurts. He was never told, “Thank you for your service,” like our current soldiers are. He hurts because he is isolated in that horror, in that stench. How dare I ever again criticize those U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine veterans who went through Hades? I can’t say they went through “hell and back,” because for far too many, there was no back.
Veterans Day was a day off from work for me. Thanks to Mark, it no longer is so simple. ”What are we fightin’ for?” Those men (and many women) fought as Americans who were told they were “needed.” Mark, will you ever rest without images causing you the worst kind of pain? Mark, will you accept my apology for being hateful and outspoken?
God speed. Thank you for your service.
Kathleen Gemmell, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.