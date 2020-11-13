What I have learned from a Vietnam veteran | READER COMMENTARY

Mark is penning his memoirs, and I have the honor of guiding him. His stories are brutal. As a gunner on a helicopter, he did not have far to go to see the horror. And now I see the thatched huts, the barefoot woman and children, the heat rising to blur all sight. I see fear. Mark must have been frightened, but he hasn’t spoken about that, at least not yet. The Vietnamese civilians were obviously terrified that their lives would soon end. Mark talks of the intense heat. He told me of an all-pervading stench that is everywhere — the sewage, the rats eating the fallen, the urine and the poverty. I often excuse myself from our sessions together and quietly cry into a bathroom tissue.