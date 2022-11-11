Veteran U’Ren deserves our thanks | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Hammond Central High School U.S. Army Junior ROTC color guard march during the 9th annual City of Hammond Veteran Appreciation Day Parade and Ceremony in Hammond, Indiana Saturday November 5, 2022. (Andy Lavalley for the Post-Tribune) (Andy Lavalley / Post-Tribune)

On Nov. 11, 1954, an official Veterans Day was first observed. But veterans of military service have been honored by our country since the end of the Revolutionary War. Why? Our veterans, and especially those who sacrificed their lives in military service, have permitted the rest of us to live in a unique country of the people, by the people and for the people. Veterans are heroes, all of them. But let me tell you of one of them because he exemplifies the type of person who deserves our thanks and honor.

Bill U’Ren, a U.S. Marine Officer serving in Vietnam, saw U.S. Marine troops about to walk into a mine area. He ran at them shouting about the danger. He rushed ahead to stop them. As he approached them, his foot triggered a mine and he lost much of his right leg. He received the Silver Star for his heroism. He lives in Baltimore County these days with his wife Marie. How could we not honor such an individual? But he is just one of many who deserve our thanks and deep respect.

Advertisement

— Stanford Erickson, Baltimore

The writer is a U.S. Army veteran.

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.