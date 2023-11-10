A time to honor U.S. military veterans | READER COMMENTARIES

Veterans salute during the playing of Taps at the Memorial Day ceremony at Shamrock Park in Bel Air last year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

To honor veterans, Americans must stand as one nation

As a U.S. Army veteran and past chairman of the Maryland War Memorial Commission, where I served for 20 years, I have the highest respect for veterans. We as Americans, are held together by the heritage and legacy left by these men and women who served and fought for our freedom (”The selfless labor of accounting for all the war dead,” Oct. 29).

Veterans Day should be a time that transcends the everyday and allows us to pause, give thanks and ponder the debt we owe to these men and women who served our country. Let us also honor them by joining in a show of unity and instilling in our young people a love of country and nation.

Let us, in honor of all veterans, work to see to it that future generations of Americans will keep the spark of liberty and freedom alive.

Finally, in honor of our veterans, let us join together regardless of our race, religion or beliefs as one nation and people in solidarity.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

In praise of Greatest Generation veterans

Veterans Day is a time to recall Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation.” In it, Brokaw maintains that World War II veterans deserve that title. He suggests that this generation, raised during the Great Depression of the 1930s went on to serve in World War II not expecting fame and recognition but because it was the “right thing to do” (“The selfless labor of accounting for the war dead,” Oct. 29).

My father, Harry Reel, was a member of the Greatest Generation. During World War II, he left his parents, his siblings and his job to serve as a co-pilot of a B-24 Liberator. He flew 25 combat missions enduring long flights and fear about being wounded, killed or captured as a prisoner of war.

Like many members of that generation who survived the war, he returned home to resume his career, get married and start a family. And, also like others of his era, he rarely talked about his wartime experiences. When he did, he would almost always say, “I was just doing my best to serve the country I loved.” He fully embraced a mindset to accomplish that goal not expecting fame and recognition, but because it was the “right thing to do.”

On every Veterans Day, we need to thank every veteran, regardless of when, where and how they served. We especially need to thank the dwindling number of World War II veterans who are still with us. For us, it is the right thing to do.

— David D. Reel, Easton

What I learned from my stint in the Army

Sometimes you can be smart, and sometimes you can be stupid but lucky.

In 1961, I was goofing around and “underachieving” at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. I was asked to take a year leave of absence. Instead, I volunteered for the draft, and in doing so I got my two years of national service done before Vietnam heated up.

I went through training stateside and shipped overseas to then-West Germany to a Missile Battalion, with the Army’s first tactical nuclear missile. Life in the military wasn’t so much bad as busy and regimented. I started at $52 a month in pay. I lived in an old German barracks with 500-600 other men in Ansbach, an old town in Southern Germany. I was assigned to the nuclear warhead section: 10 men with NATO Top Secret Clearances behind closed doors who serviced and tested and, if it came to it — as it did Oct. 24, 1962, during the Cuban missile crisis — loaded the warheads, which had an explosive power equal to the bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II.

Other than the power of warheads and German beer, what did I learn in the Army? First, with people in my unit from all over the United States, an East Coast big city kid experienced how amazingly damn big and amazingly damn diverse our country is, and therefore how amazingly damn complicated. Second, the military was one of the first big institutions in our country to systematically integrate, so I could experience that and fathom just how much effort it was taking. And would take.

When I finished my service in 1964, I went back to Wharton and finished relatively smoothly. And my hat is off to all those who had to see combat in Vietnam and ever since. Yep, I was amazingly damn lucky. Happy Veterans Day.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore (Sp4, U.S. 52555543)

