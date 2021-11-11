Honor veterans by helping meet their medical needs | READER COMMENTARY

President John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” So, let us hang our flags this Veterans Day but let us also honor our nation’s veterans by letting them know that their service and sacrifice has not been forgotten. This Veterans Day, you can thank and honor Maryland’s veterans by volunteering at your local VA Medical Center or outpatient clinic (send an email to VAMHCSVoluntaryService@va.gov), by encouraging veterans to enroll for VA health care (call 877-222-8387) or by visiting or calling veterans who are friends or family members.