Make veterans a part of the discussions and research around cannabis

The American Legion, an organization with more than 2.4 million veteran members, has emerged as one of the nation’s most vocal proponents of expanding cannabis research. In 2017, the legion called on the federal government to allow veterans affairs medical providers to discuss cannabis as a treatment option for veterans living in states with medical cannabis programs. The legion has also published the results of a survey that canvassed veteran households across the country on the topic of medical cannabis. Of those surveyed, 92% support expanding medical cannabis research and 83% of participants think cannabis should be a federally legal treatment option. Adding force to the message is the fact that nearly 80% of these veteran respondents do not use cannabis to treat a medical condition. In other words, veterans want to expand cannabis research and access not for themselves, but for their fellow veterans in need.