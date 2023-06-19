The insiders’ secret to fine dining in Little Italy | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Velleggia's, once a familiar landmark in Baltimore's Little Italy, closed in 2007 but a version was recently revived in Federal Hill's Cross Street Market. Nazzareno “Naz” Frank Velleggia, the original restaurant's co-owner, died on May 25 at the age of 90. File. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Reading the obituary of Little Italy restauranteur Nazzareno “Naz” Frank Velleggia brought back memories (”Nazzareno ‘Naz’ Frank Velleggia, co-owner of one of the oldest restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy, dies,” June 14).

Though of German and Irish and not Italian heritage, Gov. William Donald Schaefer appointed me to co-chair, along with state Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein, “Maryland 1992,” a commission to plan how the state was going to mark the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival on American shores. Heading these Columbus-related commemorations occasioned many invitations from the local Italian-American community to meet me or, as my friend Dr. Oscar Camp more directly put it, “to check you out.”

During these encounters, often at Velleggia’s and other restaurants in Little Italy, I learned certain people often had stored on the premises their own private foodstuffs including pasta, oil, cheese and wine. I thereby learned to order a meal produced with the private products. Fattening, perhaps, but culturally enriching. There was a good story with each bite.

One additional note given how Columbus has been taking the rap for colonial outrages from the pilgrims to President Andrew Jackson to Sand Creek to Fremont of California. The Maryland 1992 celebrations were, to my knowledge, the country’s only to have a well-attended Pow Wow for Indigenous People.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

