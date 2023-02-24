How wasteful to mandate VEIP testing on newer cars | READER COMMENTARY

Motorists wait in lines for their turns to have their vehicles tested at the VEIP (Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program) testing station on Erdman Avenue. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron)

It’s hard to imagine a worse decision than the one to require new cars to be tested for emissions (”Wes Moore administration reverses course on Maryland vehicle emissions changes,” Feb. 21).

If the objective is to protect the environment, the new policy fails as it will require additional miles to be driven to take a test for which the Motor Vehicle Administration says new cars have a “nearly perfect passing rate.”

If the objective is to avoid forcing the program costs onto lower-income Marylanders, then the new car owners would no doubt rather pay the $10 to $14 emissions cost (and not be tested) than to drive an average of 20 to 40 miles (costing them not only $11.60 to $23.20 at $0.58 per mile per the U.S. Department of Energy, but also their valuable time) for an almost worthless test.

— Paul V. Konka, Phoenix

