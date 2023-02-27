Moore’s decision on VEIP makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

Motorists wait in lines for their turn to have their vehicles tested at a VEIP (Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program) testing station. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron)

You must admire the ability of government politicians to twist things to suit their preconceived desires, as evidenced in “Wes Moore administration reverses course on Maryland vehicle emissions changes” (Feb 21). Gov. Larry Hogan correctly determined from decades of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data that new cars pretty much never fail emissions tests so owners should not have to submit to that inconvenience and pay the $10 to $14 fee for a test.

But Gov. Wes Moore decides no, that puts an unfair burden on owners of older cars so you owners of newer cars — whose emission tests never fail — will still have to drive to a test site and pay the fee. The rationale supplied is that eliminating newer car testing “would force more of the costs of emissions testing onto lower-income Marylanders with older vehicles.” Well, that simply is flawed logic, as $14 is $14.

Advertisement

Lower-income Marylanders aren’t paying more at all. Moore is basically saying, “Well, you owners of newer cars, your cars never fail the test but we’re going to charge you anyway because we think you can afford it.” This is so wrong. Wake up, politicians, citizens can see through your bad logic.

— Bob Rassa, Fallston

Advertisement

The writer is a retired director of engineering programs at Raytheon Technologies.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.