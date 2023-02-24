VEIP decision makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

Motorists wait in lines as one of several vehicles is tested at the VEIP (Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program) testing station on Erdman Avenue in Baltimore. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron)

Great to see the depth of analytic thought by state lawmakers as well as the Sierra Club and its transportation representative, Lindsey Mendelson (”Wes Moore administration reverses course on Maryland vehicle emissions changes,” Feb. 21). Roughly 1 million cars registered in Maryland travel to VEIP stations each year under the biennial testing program. Assuming a 10-mile trip each way, that’s 20 million unnecessary miles driven each year wasting, conservatively, 800,000 gallons of gasoline and dumping about a million hours of vehicle emission pollutants (even cars that easily pass the emissions test emit some pollutants) into the air.

Why? So, ironically, the state can collect $14 to support its clean air programs! How about electronically billing me $14 every two years (if vehicle is less than 15 years old, for example, because my guess is the failure rate for 2005 and later models is quite low) instead of forcing a million Marylanders to make the unnecessary, heavily polluting trip each year?

As for the disproportionate impact on low-income consumers of the now-cancelled Hogan administration proposal, the current process is horribly unfair to those who cannot afford a newer car but are forced to pay at least $450 in repairs (if your vehicle fails the test) to qualify for a two-year waiver or considerably much more (catalytic converter replacement costs are, conservatively, $1,000) to pass subsequent emissions tests.

— Jay Cooke, Woodstock

