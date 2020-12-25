Hogan must act to reduce vehicle emissions | READER COMMENTARY

The initiative is a regional collaboration of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia that seeks to improve transportation, develop the clean energy economy and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector. It would provide better, more accessible and more affordable transportation options across Maryland that will improve mobility and increase access to jobs, education, health care and other opportunities. By design, TCI would also prioritize investments in environmental justice, low-wealth and other at-risk communities. Working directly with residents of communities that have historically borne a disproportionate amount of transportation pollution and its associated health impacts, we can correct these injustices.