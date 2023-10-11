Exiting a disabled car puts you in peril | READER COMMENTARY

Drivers stand outside their vehicles near the front of a miles-long back-up on the outer loop of the Baltimore Beltway near Woodlawn after a deadly crash last June. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

This is a tragedy. A person crashes his car on the Baltimore Beltway, survives the crash, gets out of the car and then is killed by another car that crashes into him and his car (”3 killed in Baltimore County car crashes over weekend, police say,” Oct. 9).

This scenario is repeated many times on the shoulders of limited access highways. That’s why we have the law about moving over a lane or slowing down dramatically if you are unable to safely move over when you see a disabled vehicle or an emergency vehicle.

Safe driving involves looking ahead and responding to a possible secondary accident situation.

If your own car seems to be having trouble, get off the road or as far off the travel lanes as possible. If you’re in a disabled car, call 911 and wait for help in the car with your seat belt on. Put your flashers on and remember that you are in danger no matter what you do. Stay alert.

If you must exit the car, get out on the side away from traffic and find a place to wait for help as far from the active travel lanes as you can get.

The life you save may be your own.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

