Ruggs is undeserving of sympathy | READER COMMENTARY

I must take serious offense to Mike Preston’s recent column, “Mike Preston on Ravens’ running game, Browns cutting WR Odell Beckham, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status and more” (Nov. 6). Toward the end, there are two paragraphs with the subhead, “Tragedy with Ruggs” in which Mr. Preston states, “I have sympathy for both [former] Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the victim, Tina O. Tintor, who died after her car was rear-ended by Ruggs’ early Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Prosecutors have reported that Ruggs was driving at a speed of 156 mph just before impact and that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16. It’s just so senseless and easily could have been avoided.”
No sympathy at all is justified by the behavior of Mr. Ruggs. He killed someone by speeding way in the excess of the speed limit while drunk. This behavior is simply indefensible and Mr. Ruggs should spend a fair amount of time in prison due to his actions.
It is time for us, as a society, to stop praising and elevating the status of our sports and entertainment “stars” and start holding them accountable for their actions. All of my sympathy goes out to Ms. Tintor and her entire family.
Lewis Katz, Baltimore
