Ruggs is undeserving of sympathy | READER COMMENTARY

I must take serious offense to Mike Preston’s recent column, “Mike Preston on Ravens’ running game, Browns cutting WR Odell Beckham, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status and more” (Nov. 6). Toward the end, there are two paragraphs with the subhead, “Tragedy with Ruggs” in which Mr. Preston states, “I have sympathy for both [former] Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the victim, Tina O. Tintor, who died after her car was rear-ended by Ruggs’ early Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Prosecutors have reported that Ruggs was driving at a speed of 156 mph just before impact and that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16. It’s just so senseless and easily could have been avoided.”