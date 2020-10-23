It isn’t objectivity but conservative bias writer seeks in debate moderator | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, “Presidential debate moderators don’t hide their bias” (Oct. 20), politically conservative Towson University professor Richard E. Vatz once again displays his own blatant bias. He complains, yet again, that people who work for media outlets that are not Fox News “hate” President Donald Trump and are unfair to him.
As Mr. Vatz certainly knows, conservative whining about liberal media bias is the perfect way to deflect attention from the huge, blatant bias of right wing media, starting with the Fox propaganda channel. He writes about Savannah Guthrie’s “unrelenting attack on the president at NBC’s town hall last week, including interrupting and talking over him...” He later refers to “the hatred for Mr. Trump.”
All these, of course, are more examples of conservative deflection.
President Trump presents a very difficult subject for a video interview. His aim is to fill the time with his usual lies and boasts and keep anyone else from interrupting what he thinks is a great infomercial for his abilities and record. He, like Vice President Mike Pence, will not answer a straight question, and if anyone dares ask him something he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately begins berating that person and accusing them of bias. He did that that days before his final debate appearance this week, attacking Kristen Welker, the moderator, long before the debate was held.
I don’t mind Mr. Vatz’s cheerleading for the right, but what I do mind is the fact that he never identifies his own bias. and The Sun never identifies him as a conservative.
Larry Carson, Columbia
