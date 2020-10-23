It isn’t objectivity but conservative bias writer seeks in debate moderator | READER COMMENTARY

President Trump presents a very difficult subject for a video interview. His aim is to fill the time with his usual lies and boasts and keep anyone else from interrupting what he thinks is a great infomercial for his abilities and record. He, like Vice President Mike Pence, will not answer a straight question, and if anyone dares ask him something he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately begins berating that person and accusing them of bias. He did that that days before his final debate appearance this week, attacking Kristen Welker, the moderator, long before the debate was held.