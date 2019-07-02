Vaping helps some people quit smoking

Policymakers all over are debating new regulations on vaping which will have far-reaching implications for Maryland’s residents (“San Francisco moves closer to nation’s 1st e-cigarette ban,” June 22). As convenience store retailers, we see the effects of smoking and vaping policies up close. In our stores, we see regular, daily smokers moving to vape products as an effective way to reduce or eliminate their tobacco use. We believe this important observation is something to keep in mind as deliberations shape future policy.
Ellen Valentino, Annapolis
The writer is a lobbyist representing the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association.
Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.