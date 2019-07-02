Vaping helps some people quit smoking

Samantha Maldonado / Associated Press

Joshua Ni, 24, and Fritz Ramirez, 23, vape from electronic cigarettes in San Francisco where officials are considering whether to ban all sales of e-cigarettes in an effort to crack down on youth vaping. The Northern California city would be the first in the U.S. to do so.

