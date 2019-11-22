Interesting choice of words by Taylor DeVille relating vaping to illnesses (“‘We’re being killed’: Maryland vape shops see sales fall due amid 'confusion’ over related illness,” Nov. 11).
Illnesses indeed — so bad that people are dying. And because of the high rate of deaths related to vaping, there is now a rush to find out why. Ever see how much smoke (or vapor) is exhaled by the user — much, much more than smoking a cigarette.
Are people being harmed by that “second-hand” smoke? Wake up people.
Helen Lacy
