There is no confusion about the health dangers of vaping.
Interesting choice of words by Taylor DeVille relating vaping to illnesses (“‘We’re being killed’: Maryland vape shops see sales fall due amid 'confusion’ over related illness,” Nov. 11).

Illnesses indeed — so bad that people are dying. And because of the high rate of deaths related to vaping, there is now a rush to find out why. Ever see how much smoke (or vapor) is exhaled by the user — much, much more than smoking a cigarette.

Are people being harmed by that “second-hand” smoke? Wake up people.

Helen Lacy

