Van Hollen should push for cease-fire in Gaza | READER COMMENTARY

This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Dr. Marawan Abu Saada via AP) (Dr. Marawan Abu Saada/AP)

In a Sunday afternoon post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen warns that “Gaza hospitals are at a breaking point.” He underscores an unbearably painful point that many innocent lives are at grave risk including premature babies, pregnant women and “severely injured civilians [who are] trapped” (”Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded,” Nov. 13).

In response, the senator has called for a “cessation of hostilities,” or in other words, a cease-fire.

Advertisement

Like a majority of Americans (as indicated by recent polling) and as his constituent, I stand with the senator and am thankful for his words. I now look forward to him backing them up with legislative weight for what is, in his words, “the sake of humanity.”

— John Cassidy, Yokohama, Japan

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.