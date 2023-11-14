Van Hollen should push for cease-fire in Gaza | READER COMMENTARY

In a Sunday afternoon post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen warns that “Gaza hospitals are at a breaking point.” He underscores an unbearably painful point that many innocent lives are at grave risk including premature babies, pregnant women and “severely injured civilians [who are] trapped” (”Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded,” Nov. 13).
In response, the senator has called for a “cessation of hostilities,” or in other words, a cease-fire.
Like a majority of Americans (as indicated by recent polling) and as his constituent, I stand with the senator and am thankful for his words. I now look forward to him backing them up with legislative weight for what is, in his words, “the sake of humanity.”
— John Cassidy, Yokohama, Japan
