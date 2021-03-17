xml:space="preserve">
Make polluter pay, not state taxpayers | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 17, 2021 2:25 PM
The state of Maryland is poised to give nearly $13 million to a private company that boils down chicken carcasses for pet food so the firm can reduce the amount of nutrient pollution it discharges from its Eastern Shore plant. File. (Baltimore Sun photo staff/Baltimore Sun).
The report of a $13 million grant of public funds to Valley Proteins by the Bay Restoration Fund is truly mind-boggling (”$13M in Maryland taxpayer money headed to Eastern Shore factory with water pollution woes, outraging some lawmakers,” March 11).

The company says that without the grant it can’t afford to install the required anti-pollution systems and still make a profit. This is after years of discharging enormous quantities of biological pollutants into a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay with virtually no meaningful enforcement of applicable regulations by state authorities.

Public agencies should not be disbursing scarce public resources to insure that polluters remain profitable.

Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

