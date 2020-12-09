How sad that public distrust of vaccines is so high | READER COMMENTARY

It’s unfortunate that the anti-vaxxers have created suspicion about vaccines. It’s sad that people need to write commentary to counteract suspicions raised by people who think they know more about science than the actual scientists (“I am getting the COVID vaccine, and this is why other African Americans should as well,” Dec. 8).
Here’s the actual truth. Every decision you make regarding your health carries risk. There’s a risk in taking a vaccine, and there’s a risk in refusing a vaccine. Neither taking nor refusing is risk free.
We in the United States have had more than a quarter of a million people die of COVID-19. By the time the vaccines are widely available, the deaths will be more than half a million, and it’s not just old folks who are dying.
In addition to the deaths, we have an extremely large, but unknown, number of people who will be chronically ill and unable to work or to enjoy life because of damage to their lungs, liver, heart and brain. Those are the risks of refusing the vaccine.
I, personally, am less afraid of vaccines than I am of COVID-19. Along those lines, I volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trial. I get my second dose in a couple of weeks. This isn’t a political issue. We should stop thinking about it as politics. Just decide which risk you want to take.
If we all pull together, wear masks and get the vaccine as soon as it’s available, we can end this pandemic early and get back to our normal lives.
Dr. Henry Farkas, Pikesville
