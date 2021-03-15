Expand vaccine eligibility in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

While I appreciate Gov. Larry Hogan’s hesitancy to open vaccine eligibility too quickly after being criticized for his abrupt move into Phase 1C, the time has come to move Maryland into Phase 2 (”Maryland opens online preregistration portal for COVID mass vaccination sites. Here’s how to sign up,” March 13).
The state’s stated criteria was that additional supply of vaccines be available from the federal government or the majority of eligible persons in Phase 1 were immunized. Both of these criteria appear to have now been met. What’s happening now is those eligible in the second phase with existing health conditions are waiting patiently, while many are jumping the line as it becomes easier to schedule an appointment.
It’s clear that the time has arrived to open additional eligibility both for the sake of Marylanders in Phase 2 as well as to help meet President Joe Biden’s goal of eligibility for all adults by May 1.
Jody Madron, Eldersburg
