An important vaccination history lesson | READER COMMENTARY

That was a very nice Retro Baltimore piece, “Baltimoreans once could be jailed for refusing vaccination” (March 18), by Christina Tkacik. It is worth noting that political leaders can make a difference in encouraging vaccinations. In 1768, Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, allowed herself to be vaccinated against smallpox. After her heroic action, inoculation became quickly accepted, and by 1780, 2 million inoculations were administered in the Russian Empire.
The last smallpox scare in the U.S. occurred in 1947 with a case imported from Mexico to New York. The New York City Department of Health mobilized a “Be Sure, Be Safe, Be Vaccinated” campaign and within two weeks, 5 million New Yorkers were vaccinated, a feat hard to duplicate today. It was a time when there was tremendous faith in the medical community.
From 1966 to 1977, the World Health Organization under the direction of Dr. Donald A. Henderson undertook a successful smallpox eradication program, making smallpox the only human virus infection to be eradicated worldwide. Dr. Henderson went on to become dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Hopefully, there are lessons to be learned from our past.
Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.