U.S. has duty to help other nations battle COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

Every day, I meet Americans thrilled they are protected with two doses of a COVID vaccine, when billions across the world cannot get one dose of any vaccine, effective or not (”US senators announce vaccine donation while visiting Taiwan,” June 6). I see pictures of Americans who have thrown away their masks, frolicking on beaches, released from the bondage of lockdowns and quarantines. Not many seem worried that most of the world is unvaccinated due to global inequity in vaccine manufacturing and distribution, or that this inequity could have drastic consequences with a resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S.