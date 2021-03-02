Hogan’s vaccine allocation comments add ‘dishonesty to incompetence’ in state’s distribution | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s claim that the city of Baltimore has been getting more doses of vaccine than it was “entitled to” perpetuates a myth that an allocation of doses to vaccine sites located in the city produces shots in arms for city residents (”Hogan says Baltimore has gotten more COVID vaccines than it’s ‘entitled to,’ drawing outrage from city leaders,” Feb. 26). A large share of vaccine is allocated to providers in the city because that is where a large share of the state’s providers are located, including hospitals and clinics affiliated with Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland, MedStar and LifeBridge, and now two of the state’s three mass vaccination sites.
But, with few if any exceptions, those providers will vaccinate any eligible Maryland resident who gets an appointment there, not just city residents. Under the state’s disjointed, decentralized sign-up process, residents are hunting down appointments all over the state wherever they can find them. It was recently reported that residents of 22 out of 24 counties had been vaccinated at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site with the largest numbers coming from Montgomery and Howard counties and not Prince George’s where the site is located.
As a result, the allocation of vaccine doses among vaccination sites tells us little or nothing about where the recipients live. Governor Hogan’s assertion about Baltimore’s share of vaccine doses thus adds dishonesty to incompetence in the state’s delivery of vaccine to Marylanders.
Michael Lee, Towson
