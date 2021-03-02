Hogan’s vaccine allocation comments add ‘dishonesty to incompetence’ in state’s distribution | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s claim that the city of Baltimore has been getting more doses of vaccine than it was “entitled to” perpetuates a myth that an allocation of doses to vaccine sites located in the city produces shots in arms for city residents (”Hogan says Baltimore has gotten more COVID vaccines than it’s ‘entitled to,’ drawing outrage from city leaders,” Feb. 26). A large share of vaccine is allocated to providers in the city because that is where a large share of the state’s providers are located, including hospitals and clinics affiliated with Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland, MedStar and LifeBridge, and now two of the state’s three mass vaccination sites.