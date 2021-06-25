xml:space="preserve">

Want to make the world a better place? Get your vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

Jun 25, 2021 1:25 PM
Haley Kim, left, a 12-year-old from Timonium, closes her eyes as she receives a vaccination from Dang Pham, right, a pharmacy intern from Soleil Pharmacy. Maryvale Prep hosted a vaccine distribution event in May on the first day that 12-to-15-year-olds were eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. May 13, 2021. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Ever wish you could do something important and valuable and contribute to the welfare of others in our city, state, country and world? Then make a difference in our lives (”Desperate for COVID care, unauthorized immigrants resort to unproven drugs,” June 21)!

Lead us through unfamiliar, dangerous territory where we can deal with it together. Help us solve a problem, “storm the Bastille” and demonstrate “the more the merrier.” Put yourself out for everyone else. “It ain’t over till it’s over!”

Get vaccinated!

Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

