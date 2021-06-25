Want to make the world a better place? Get your vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

Ever wish you could do something important and valuable and contribute to the welfare of others in our city, state, country and world? Then make a difference in our lives (”Desperate for COVID care, unauthorized immigrants resort to unproven drugs,” June 21)!
Lead us through unfamiliar, dangerous territory where we can deal with it together. Help us solve a problem, “storm the Bastille” and demonstrate “the more the merrier.” Put yourself out for everyone else. “It ain’t over till it’s over!”
Get vaccinated!
Eritha Yardley, Baltimore
