Let anti-vaccine crowd be identified publicly | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 23, 2021 8:40 AM
People take part in a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome in July. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP, File)
I think it is a great idea for the protesting COVID-19 vaccine opponents to walk around with a tangible symbol saying they eschew science and common sense. That way, we know to steer clear of them (”Leonard Pitts Jr.: Vaccine mandates are not the Holocaust; quit Star of David cosplay,” Nov. 17).

Yet instead of using a symbol associated with an historical atrocity, perhaps these individuals should sport one that is more appropriate. A “Scarlet Letter” comes to mind.

John B. Hammond, Baltimore

