Let anti-vaccine crowd be identified publicly | READER COMMENTARY

I think it is a great idea for the protesting COVID-19 vaccine opponents to walk around with a tangible symbol saying they eschew science and common sense. That way, we know to steer clear of them (”Leonard Pitts Jr.: Vaccine mandates are not the Holocaust; quit Star of David cosplay,” Nov. 17).
Yet instead of using a symbol associated with an historical atrocity, perhaps these individuals should sport one that is more appropriate. A “Scarlet Letter” comes to mind.
John B. Hammond, Baltimore
