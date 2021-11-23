Let anti-vaccine crowd be identified publicly | READER COMMENTARY

People take part in a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome in July. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP, File) (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse mauro scrobogna/AP)