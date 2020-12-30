Put seniors at front of vaccination line | READER COMMENTARY

I am in complete agreement with Frank Fletcher’s letter to the editor, (“Vaccinate the elderly; others can wait”, Dec. 28). There are many reasons to prioritize vaccinating our senior citizens.
We have, after all, been the most compliant in following the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the pleas of local health departments. We are the mask-wearers, the social distancers, the stay-at-homers. We have irritated nearly all of our friends and neighbors by constantly chiding them (to no avail) to wear their masks. We have sacrificed our own most cherished wishes while we watch others party, travel afar, and family-gather as if nothing were amiss.
In the meantime, we elderly ache to see and hold our own children and grandchildren. Please consider our sacrifices, reward our faithful compliance and don’t make us wait at the end of the line.
Lynda B. Salamon, Arnold
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.