Put seniors at front of vaccination line | READER COMMENTARY

We have, after all, been the most compliant in following the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the pleas of local health departments. We are the mask-wearers, the social distancers, the stay-at-homers. We have irritated nearly all of our friends and neighbors by constantly chiding them (to no avail) to wear their masks. We have sacrificed our own most cherished wishes while we watch others party, travel afar, and family-gather as if nothing were amiss.