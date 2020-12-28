Vaccinate the elderly; others can wait | READER COMMENTARY

I can’t help but reflect on our broken morals as we reach 2021. The so-called president fails to lead and protect us from Russian hacks, disease, evictions and starvation. Our news media, meanwhile, doesn’t challenge the selfish travelers who say, “I’m young so I’ll be OK even if I get COVID-19.” But what about the staff that will treat you and clean you and feed you? What about the the innocents who get your infection and can’t fight it off?