Conservatives demonstrate hypocrisy on reproductive rights | READER COMMENTARY

Will someone please advise me as to why the conservatives of this country proclaimed that it was there right to make their own decision about getting COVID-19 vaccines when not getting it could affect many others. However, it is not the right of any woman to have an abortion when that choice would affect only her, the father of the child and her God. This would not affect the rest of society (”The Supreme Court as an instrument of oppression,” May 11).

Why is it OK for the conservative folks to consider their rights important and proper regarding vaccines but not the right of a pregnant woman to make a decision that could change her life forever? This does not make any sense to me. You can’t have it both ways, people. If life is precious, than what could coming into this world unwanted or in a situation that could present great hardship for that child truly be like?

— Missy Foster, Hunt Valley

