Why can’t Maryland distribute vaccines fairly? | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired nurse, I have been volunteering to give COVID-19 vaccine injections in my county’s health department in order to ensure as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible. This week, I was told my services were not needed due to a shortage of vaccines!
I learned from the article in The Baltimore Sun (“Many of Maryland’s biggest counties got smaller per capita shares of COVID vaccines over first 11 weeks,” March 8), that my county (Anne Arundel) receives significantly fewer doses of the vaccines than other counties. Kent County gets the highest at 283 doses per 1,000 residents, while Anne Arundel is at the bottom with only 88 doses per 1,000.
What is the reason for this huge discrepancy? I hope the Maryland Department of Health, which is responsible for vaccine allocation, is working on changing its policy to ensure fairness and equity to all counties in Maryland.
Kristin A. Silva, Severna Park
