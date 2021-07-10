Time to get tough on the unvaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

The day before The Baltimore Sun reported the state is offering more prizes to get vaccinated, a different story touted the fact that for the month of June the only people that died from COVID-19 in Maryland were unvaccinated (”Unvaccinated people made up all of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths in June, health officials say,” July 7).
Frankly, it is foolish to waste tax dollars to pay people to do the right thing. It is akin to paying people to drive the speed limit. If vaccinated, one is unlikely to die from COVID, and, apparently, staying alive is insufficient incentive.
It is time to get tougher and start requiring vaccinations for attendance at public events and large gatherings. The state and the nation will never reach herd immunity as long as millions of people refuse to get vaccinated. That puts everyone at risk especially considering the rise of the Delta variant.
We all know the metaphor of the “carrot and the stick” for positive and negative rewards. The state has relied solely on the “carrot.” No one is suggesting punishment, but if people want to enjoy the freedom of normalcy, the cost should be getting vaccinated.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
