Let’s bribe our way to herd immunity | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, Ross Douthat recommended that the government pay the unvaccinated to take the vaccine in order to increase the vaccination rate and to save lives (“How to reach the unvaccinated,” July 22).
Instead, in order to avoid aggravating the already responsibly vaccinated folks, the government could send another round of $200 stimulus checks to everyone who registers online with proof of having received a vaccination by Oct. 1. Although the “proof” criteria may be a little tricky, the money spent as both reward and incentive would be offset by avoiding the terrible losses inflicted by yet another devastatingly predictable COVID-19 surge coming this fall and winter.
Veronica Clarke, Ellicott City
