xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Let’s bribe our way to herd immunity | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 28, 2021 11:24 AM
In this Monday June 15, 2020 file photo, a podium used in the California State Assembly is disinfected at the Capitol in Sacramento, California. The state will require its government employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly in an effort to slow the rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. The new rule will take effect next month. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
In this Monday June 15, 2020 file photo, a podium used in the California State Assembly is disinfected at the Capitol in Sacramento, California. The state will require its government employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly in an effort to slow the rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. The new rule will take effect next month. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

In his recent commentary, Ross Douthat recommended that the government pay the unvaccinated to take the vaccine in order to increase the vaccination rate and to save lives (“How to reach the unvaccinated,” July 22).

Instead, in order to avoid aggravating the already responsibly vaccinated folks, the government could send another round of $200 stimulus checks to everyone who registers online with proof of having received a vaccination by Oct. 1. Although the “proof” criteria may be a little tricky, the money spent as both reward and incentive would be offset by avoiding the terrible losses inflicted by yet another devastatingly predictable COVID-19 surge coming this fall and winter.

Advertisement

Veronica Clarke, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement