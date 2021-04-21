Stakes are high with Johnson & Johnson vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

The reality is that the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being paused in an effort to maintain public safety and scientific transparency. Now, we need to attempt to identify the consequences of this choice and create solutions to them. A 2016 study on vaccine uptake suggested that there are five determinants of vaccine coverage: access, affordability, awareness, acceptance and activation. In the wake of the Johnson & Johnson pause, the focus should be on ensuring continued convenience and access of a vaccine to those who are currently willing to be immunized. Second, promoting transparency and awareness of the risks and benefits to all available vaccines and, finally, enhancing vaccine acceptance through education and the guidance of community leaders.