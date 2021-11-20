The shameful act of comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust | READER COMMENTARY

Horrifying. Disgusting. Shameful. These are words I would add to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s comments on the “self-obsessed whiners” who are wearing yellow stars to indicate — what? Obviously, their ignorance; definitely their stupidity and most assuredly the fact that “we are a nation where some of us have lost their damn minds, to say nothing of their capacity to give reverence and respect” (“Vaccine mandates are not the Holocaust; quit Star of David cosplay,” Nov. 17).