The shameful act of comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 20, 2021 3:42 PM
A woman wears a yellow Star of David, like the ones Jews were obligated to wear during World War II, with Hebrew reads "not vaccinated" during a protest against the Health Ministry's "green pass" system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty).
A woman wears a yellow Star of David, like the ones Jews were obligated to wear during World War II, with Hebrew reads "not vaccinated" during a protest against the Health Ministry's "green pass" system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty). (Oded Balilty/AP)

Horrifying. Disgusting. Shameful. These are words I would add to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s comments on the “self-obsessed whiners” who are wearing yellow stars to indicate — what? Obviously, their ignorance; definitely their stupidity and most assuredly the fact that “we are a nation where some of us have lost their damn minds, to say nothing of their capacity to give reverence and respect” (“Vaccine mandates are not the Holocaust; quit Star of David cosplay,” Nov. 17).

N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

