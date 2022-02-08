Universities should stop mandating COVID vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

But it’s not just booster mandates that should end — the original vaccine mandates must end as well. Logic demands it. Boosters were only authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (and subsequently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) because of officials’ judgment that protection from COVID infection is not sufficient without them. If protection is insufficient without boosters, then a two-dosed person becomes functionally equivalent to a single-dosed and a zero-dosed person; that is, all unboosted individuals possess insufficient immunity. If that’s the case, and you are mandating vaccination on the unvaccinated because they are considered to have insufficient immunity, then logically, you also must mandate the single- and two-dosers for the same reason.