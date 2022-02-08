Universities should stop mandating COVID vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

We concur with Chrissa Carlson’s argument against mandating boosters and concur with her view that universities’ heavy handed application of COVID-19 countermeasures has done more harm than good to the university’s primary and largest constituent — its students. We owe it to our students to acknowledge our errors and end the mandates (”University of Maryland’s ‘heavy-handed’ booster mandate not warranted by science,” Jan. 28).
But it’s not just booster mandates that should end — the original vaccine mandates must end as well. Logic demands it. Boosters were only authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (and subsequently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) because of officials’ judgment that protection from COVID infection is not sufficient without them. If protection is insufficient without boosters, then a two-dosed person becomes functionally equivalent to a single-dosed and a zero-dosed person; that is, all unboosted individuals possess insufficient immunity. If that’s the case, and you are mandating vaccination on the unvaccinated because they are considered to have insufficient immunity, then logically, you also must mandate the single- and two-dosers for the same reason.
If we believe in mandates, then each new COVID vaccine that comes along must be mandated (Omicron specific vaccines are next). If we believe in mandates, then we should be prepared to force students to choose between their access to education and their freedom to choose every time a new booster is required or a new vaccine becomes available. In other words, forever.
Given the vaccines’ inability to stop the spread of virus, they are not the herd immunity building tool many once assumed they would be. Officials from the FDA and NIH recently stated that just about everybody will get COVID. We think they’re right, and perhaps a majority of Americans already have. Even before Omicron, the CDC estimated 45% of Americans had been infected by September 2021. Between the choice of mandates for life or ending the cycle of mandates, the choice is clear. Universities must end all mandates now.
Peter Doshi and Linda Wastila, Baltimore
The writers are professors in the pharmaceutical health services research department at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.
