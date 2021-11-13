Those who refuse vaccination should lose health insurance coverage | READER COMMENTARY

We really don’t need vaccine mandates. All we really need is for the health insurance Industry to step up to the plate and say that as of Dec. 1, 2021: “No vaccination, no insurance” (”How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers,” Nov. 11).
After all, the insurance industry has already been on the hook for those who choose to go unvaccinated. It’s time to stop that train. Insurers must choke at the thought of paying $2,100 for a drug — or for that matter a $100,000 to $300,000-plus hospital stay — when a $20 shot (that is free to the patient) would’ve done the trick.
Insurance companies often elect not to provide policies for high-risk drivers so who would expect them to underwrite this? The industry simply needs to bounce it back on the consumer: “Hope you’ve got a nice nest egg because our shareholders don’t, and effective Dec 1, you’re on your own. It’s your choice.”
Peter Bell, Monkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.