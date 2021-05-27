xml:space="preserve">
Maryland vaccine lottery isn’t quite fair | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 27, 2021 3:21 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Lottery will be awarding $2 million in prize money to Marylanders who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Forty drawings over 40 days for the chance to win $40,000 each day and one winner of $400,000 on July 4th. (Bryn Stole/Baltimore Sun).
Congratulations to the first winner of the $40,000 lottery for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine (”Baltimore City resident wins second VaxCash vaccine lottery award of $40,000,” May 26).

But I question how the state can sanction something like this that does not include all who received their vaccine at locations outside the state, or those who are Maryland residents serving in the military elsewhere, or even those of us who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons. It is nice to know we are all treated equally.

Bob Eberwein, Middle River

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

