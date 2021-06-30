Vaccine hesitancy is not a trait to be admired | READER COMMENTARY

“I’d rather be right than president,” said Henry Clay in a memorable campaign speech over a century ago.
“I’d rather be dead than get the vaccine,” is today’s misguided mantra of freedom in some quarters. What is wrong with these people (”‘Nothing but farms and watermen’: Somerset County confronts Maryland’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate,” June 30)? How did a simple medical procedure meant to save lives become a political statement? Fortunately, the result of this behavior will lead to a general elevation in the intellectual level of the population as a whole. There is a benefit.
Unfortunately though, this conduct maintains fertile grounds for this virus to mutate and stay active long after it could have been eliminated. The question: Is it preferable to be independently dead or go along with the informed majority and stay alive? Why would anyone prefer the former?
Sig Seidenman, Owings Mills
