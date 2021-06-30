xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy is not a trait to be admired | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 30, 2021 3:27 PM
Anti-vaccination ward of the hospital. (Jeff Stahler/Tribune Content Agency).
Anti-vaccination ward of the hospital. (Jeff Stahler/Tribune Content Agency). (Jeff Stahler / Capital Gazette)

“I’d rather be right than president,” said Henry Clay in a memorable campaign speech over a century ago.

“I’d rather be dead than get the vaccine,” is today’s misguided mantra of freedom in some quarters. What is wrong with these people (”‘Nothing but farms and watermen’: Somerset County confronts Maryland’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate,” June 30)? How did a simple medical procedure meant to save lives become a political statement? Fortunately, the result of this behavior will lead to a general elevation in the intellectual level of the population as a whole. There is a benefit.

Advertisement

Unfortunately though, this conduct maintains fertile grounds for this virus to mutate and stay active long after it could have been eliminated. The question: Is it preferable to be independently dead or go along with the informed majority and stay alive? Why would anyone prefer the former?

Sig Seidenman, Owings Mills

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement