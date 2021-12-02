Dropping health insurance for the unvaccinated is ruinous health care policy | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Bell of Monkton writes in his recent letter to the editor (”Those who refuse vaccination should lose health insurance coverage,” Nov. 13) that those who do not vaccinate with the COVID-19 vaccine should lose their health insurance coverage. No, that should not happen. Non-compliant patients are a dime a dozen in medicine. Doctors contend every day with alcoholics who will not stop drinking even though they’re on the verge of cirrhosis, people who smoke even as they’re being treated for lung cancer, the obese who live on fast foods, diabetics whose main sustenance is sugar and people with high blood pressure who won’t take their medications. Many of us can recognize these people when we look in the mirror.