Dropping health insurance for the unvaccinated is ruinous health care policy | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Bell of Monkton writes in his recent letter to the editor (”Those who refuse vaccination should lose health insurance coverage,” Nov. 13) that those who do not vaccinate with the COVID-19 vaccine should lose their health insurance coverage. No, that should not happen. Non-compliant patients are a dime a dozen in medicine. Doctors contend every day with alcoholics who will not stop drinking even though they’re on the verge of cirrhosis, people who smoke even as they’re being treated for lung cancer, the obese who live on fast foods, diabetics whose main sustenance is sugar and people with high blood pressure who won’t take their medications. Many of us can recognize these people when we look in the mirror.
It could be argued that, as a health threat to millions, COVID-19 stands in a category different from diabetes or high blood pressure. But not really. Any disease is a public health threat when it reduces longevity and productivity, increases frequency of hospitalizations and cost of care. Alcoholism and drug addiction are especially so because they can cause serious public harm through violence and the act of driving while drunk. Insurers continue to cover those non-compliant patients.
I am a doctor. I see insurers pay for coronary artery bypass and stents in smokers, for revision of failed gastric sleeve surgeries when patients have eaten themselves back into obesity after weight loss, for liver transplants in alcoholics and amputations in diabetics. To me, those who oppose taking the COVID vaccine are no different from my non-compliant patients. They are stubbornly misinformed or willfully ignorant or politically incendiary or they are plain contrarians or negative thinkers who are fearful and not willing to take any risk with any medications or vaccines, irrationally exaggerating side effects while ignoring potential benefits.
I believe insurers should not mete out punitive damage to these patients. Instead, they should incentivize and lure them toward vaccinating by offering them expanded coverage, subsidized payments for medications and reduced out-of-pocket payments.
Recently, I spoke to an insurance company nurse who targeted one of my chronically non-compliant diabetic patients for better diabetic control, requesting me to work together with him to bring this patient’s sugars under better control. I gamely agreed. This patient was firmly against the COVID vaccines and all my persuasive powers had been for naught with her. She had even refused her primary care doctor who had the vaccine right on site when she visited the office. I asked her if the insurance company’s nurse had broached her about the vaccine. She replied he never even asked her about her vaccination status.
There you go. Even though uncontrolled diabetic patients are very high risks for COVID-19, this nurse did not have a diabetic patient’s COVID vaccination status on his list of inquiries to make during his first encounter with the patient. While I intend to bring this up with the nurse, it would be far easier for the nurse and for me if the insurance company offered a carrot to my patient instead of a stick.
Insurance companies have nurses calling patients about their reasons for lack of compliance with the medication and dietary regimens of numerous chronic diseases. They better get on the ball about COVID-19 vaccines. Patients could comply if they threaten to increase premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for the unvaccinated and by the same token they could also comply if the insurers promise a reduction in premium costs and out-of-pocket expenses. Mr. Bell’s method, however, would be neither equitable nor fruitful.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
