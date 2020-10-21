Maryland lacks manpower to give vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

There are examples of other states tapping into students in pharmacy, nursing, medicine and physician assistant programs to fill gaps in their flu and childhood immunization networks. In California, for instance, supervised PA and medical students have participated together in the Stanford Flu Crew since 2001. Closer to home, students and faculty at the Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Pharmacy hold an annual flu shot clinic and are now collaborating with the Baltimore Department of Health on its flu vaccination initiative.