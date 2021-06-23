To spur the vaccine hesitant, set a deadline and then start billing | READER COMMENTARY

The news media needs to inform us of the exact cost of the COVID-19 vaccine (”How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers,” June 22).
A deadline needs to be set for the end of free vaccines. After this date, anyone wanting a vaccine must pay the full price with no copay or discount. Some people may need to know the full cost of refusing the vaccine other than being sick or dead.
Arlene Block, Baltimore
