Sun editorial board undercuts public confidence in vaccines | READER COMMENTARY

For decades, vaccines have been an important medical tool to combat or eliminate diseases that have plagued mankind for millennia. Unfortunately, vaccines have been under attack recently by junk scientists, litigation hired guns and crackpots for causing various alleged maladies. The result is fear that has reduced utilization, causing outbreaks of those very diseases. The Sun now joins this motley crew. In it’s Never Trumper zeal, The Sun dismisses any vaccine produced before the election as being suspect and politically motivated (“Can Americans trust any COVID-19 vaccine offered before Nov. 3?” Sept. 10).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health are all stooges of President Donald Trump. Manufacturers of the vaccine who face substantial legal liability if a defective vaccine is provided, have a significant financial interest to produce a safe one. Apparently, only a vaccine produced after the election has any merit.
The Sun needs to be reminded that people are dying every day from the pandemic. A vaccine could save lives and provide a great hope for an end of this terrible situation. The Sun’s scaremongering for political reasons does a great disservice to the public.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
