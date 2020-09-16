Sun editorial board undercuts public confidence in vaccines | READER COMMENTARY

For decades, vaccines have been an important medical tool to combat or eliminate diseases that have plagued mankind for millennia. Unfortunately, vaccines have been under attack recently by junk scientists, litigation hired guns and crackpots for causing various alleged maladies. The result is fear that has reduced utilization, causing outbreaks of those very diseases. The Sun now joins this motley crew. In it’s Never Trumper zeal, The Sun dismisses any vaccine produced before the election as being suspect and politically motivated (“Can Americans trust any COVID-19 vaccine offered before Nov. 3?” Sept. 10).