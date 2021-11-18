In fight against COVID, ‘vaccine ambassadors’ can be effective | READER COMMENTARY

Vaccine ambassadors work at the individual level, while misinformation, disinformation and distrust of medical institutions can spread rapidly within communities and on social media. In the face of this rapid spread, policymakers should consider novel strategies to expand on the success of the vaccine ambassadors initiative. If misinformation can spread rapidly, can someone who was successfully convinced to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine despite previous distrust and misunderstanding spread their reasoning rapidly? In addition, consider the social science idea called the diffusion of innovations within social networks. Could successfully convincing a few people within a social network be an innovation that spreads within a social network? What can policymakers and practitioners do to facilitate this spread? Perhaps vaccine ambassadors could initiate long-term collaborative partnerships with individuals who become successfully convinced to obtain a vaccine and would be interested in spreading their reasoning. We could offer resources to these community members to facilitate their ability to convince others within their social networks.