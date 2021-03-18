Vaccinations: Signup stinks but actual visit is pretty sweet | READER COMMENTARY

But my skepticism quickly evaporated as it became clear that this was an extremely well-planned and organized event, the line moving steadily and an army of staff directing us through various aisles to first one station and then others, and finally to the desk where the shot was administered. After completing my mandatory 15-minute, post-vaccine waiting period, I walked out of the building after thanking as many people in sight as possible at precisely my appointment time of 9 a.m.