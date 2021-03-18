Vaccinations: Signup stinks but actual visit is pretty sweet | READER COMMENTARY

Like many others in the same age category, I have whined and complained about the confusion and frustration of trying to register for my coronavirus shot (”Where are the vaccine advocates for the 74-year-olds?” March 12). After finally and successfully registering and receiving my appointment date, with a bit of trepidation I headed down to the Baltimore Convention Center, arriving a half-hour before my scheduled time of 9 a.m. and joined a long line snaking around outside the building.
But my skepticism quickly evaporated as it became clear that this was an extremely well-planned and organized event, the line moving steadily and an army of staff directing us through various aisles to first one station and then others, and finally to the desk where the shot was administered. After completing my mandatory 15-minute, post-vaccine waiting period, I walked out of the building after thanking as many people in sight as possible at precisely my appointment time of 9 a.m.
I humbly offer my deepest gratitude and thanks to any and all who orchestrated this very complicated and challenging task so well. May the same continue until everyone who needs the vaccine receives it.
Richard E. Wachter, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.