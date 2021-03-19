From the vaccination front lines: People are doing their best | READER COMMENTARY

A recent Friday was my first day as a COVID-19 volunteer vaccinator with the state medical reserve corps at a nearby public high school. I had taken an online vaccination training course, but probably hadn’t given an injection since I was a medical resident in 1993, so I observed Frank, a retired nurse, for the first few clients. Then I injected the next few under his observation and then got my own table, working together with a data entry clerk named Reenie. We were given one vial of the mRNA vaccine at a time, each with 10 doses (”The pandemic’s end may be in sight, but not for these Marylanders who just lost a loved one to COVID,” March 17).