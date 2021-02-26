How to fix Maryland’s failed vaccination system | READER COMMENTARY

Through this, Marylanders have come together to help our neighbors, to help strangers, to help those in need, as highlighted in “Meet the Maryland COVID vaccine hunters, a Facebook group that has helped many navigate appointment process” (Feb. 19). Through this group, eligible individuals plead for help, desperate enough to give personal information to strangers who promise they will find a vaccine, willing to drive across the state (twice) to get this precious vaccine. Caring Marylanders come through for each other, spending sleepless nights helping people that we have never met.