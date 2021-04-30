ID requirement discourages COVID-19 vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

On my first vaccination appointment, I was momentarily barred entry from the Timonium Fairgrounds vaccination site by a sheriff until I could produce my state-issued ID, which was a driver’s license. This was, perhaps, an initial precaution to ensure that younger people weren’t jumping ahead of older people in getting vaccinated. However, once other groups were permitted and eventually all people over age 16 eligible, this seemed an odd requirement. In addition to this being a bit intimidating for people who may be undocumented, millions of American citizens over the age of 18 also lack government-issued licenses or photo identification. This group may include the elderly, disabled, homeless, poor, college students, urbanites without need of a car, etc.