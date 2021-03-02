Kudos to well-run vaccination site in Timonium | READER COMMENTARY

Terry Sapp’s COVID-19 vaccine operation at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium is a marvel of efficiency and compassion, a difficult combination to pull off at any time, but especially under these circumstances (”I wanna shot: How life on the road with Twisted Sister prepared the man running Baltimore County’s COVID vaccine sites,” March 1). Each person knew exactly what aspect of the process he or she had to handle and did it pleasantly and confidently.