xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kudos to well-run vaccination site in Timonium | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 02, 2021 2:08 PM
Terry Sapp, public health emergency coordinator for Baltimore County, designed the vaccine delivery site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. He is a logistics expert, having worked with the rock band Twisted Sister for several years. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun).
Terry Sapp, public health emergency coordinator for Baltimore County, designed the vaccine delivery site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. He is a logistics expert, having worked with the rock band Twisted Sister for several years. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Terry Sapp’s COVID-19 vaccine operation at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium is a marvel of efficiency and compassion, a difficult combination to pull off at any time, but especially under these circumstances (”I wanna shot: How life on the road with Twisted Sister prepared the man running Baltimore County’s COVID vaccine sites,” March 1). Each person knew exactly what aspect of the process he or she had to handle and did it pleasantly and confidently.

Bravo to Mr. Sapp and his crew!

Advertisement

Ellen Blaustein, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement